The Ministry of Health has issued an administrative cease-and-desist order for the swimming pool and restaurants in the Kitaron hotel complex in Mitzpe Hoshaya.
The ministry cited the maintenance and sanitation situation there.
|
11:39
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Administrative order against Mitzpe Hoshaya hotel
The Ministry of Health has issued an administrative cease-and-desist order for the swimming pool and restaurants in the Kitaron hotel complex in Mitzpe Hoshaya.
The ministry cited the maintenance and sanitation situation there.
Last Briefs