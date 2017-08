11:33 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Umm El-Fahm muezzin arrested in Temple Mount murders It has been disclosed that Amjad Muhammad Ahmad Jabarin, a muezzin at the Al-Malsaa mosque in Umm al-Fahem, has been detained for questioning by the Shabak Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police on suspicion of involvement in the recent murder of two policemen on the Temple Mount. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs