Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority speaks with King Abdullah II of Jordan about the peace process with Israel ahead of Abbas's meetings in Ramallah with senior United States officials.
|
10:57
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
The King & I: Abbas parleys with Abdullah about Israel
Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority speaks with King Abdullah II of Jordan about the peace process with Israel ahead of Abbas's meetings in Ramallah with senior United States officials.
Last Briefs