10:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 The King & I: Abbas parleys with Abdullah about Israel Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority speaks with King Abdullah II of Jordan about the peace process with Israel ahead of Abbas's meetings in Ramallah with senior United States officials. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs