Shas Torah Sages to meet regarding Sabbath rail work

Chairman Yoav Ben-Tzur of the haredi-religious Shas party's Knesset faction has criticized Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz for infrastructure work on Israel Railways that has been carried out on Shabbat.

Following a meeting involving the heads of all the haredi parties, Member of Knesset Ben-Tzur said, "We see Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz as responsible for the work done so far with the full backing of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Haim Katz." Noting that two councils of Torah sages have been asked to meet regarding the next steps of the parties, he concluded, "It's a pity that leaders in the state of Israel are trampling on its Jewish character and harming the day off and welfare of the Israeli public."