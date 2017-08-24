10:37
  Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17

Route 458 blocked by Neve Erez brush fires

Brush fires are burning in two locations in the Binyamin-region community of Neve Erez.

A portable structure was evacuated but was not damaged. Due to the fire, Route 458 was blocked to traffic as firefighters worked to control the flames.

