Brush fires are burning in two locations in the Binyamin-region community of Neve Erez.
A portable structure was evacuated but was not damaged. Due to the fire, Route 458 was blocked to traffic as firefighters worked to control the flames.
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Route 458 blocked by Neve Erez brush fires
