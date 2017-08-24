Supremce Court Justice Yoram Danziger has told the State Prosecutor's Office that for him, "the residents' right to quiet is weak against the right to freedom of speech and the right to demonstrate."
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Right to demonstrate is stronger than right to quiet
