09:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Is freedom of expression a leftist privilege? Read more Leftists pushing to return protests to the area opposite Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's home say a right-wing party cannot join the petition. The Supreme Court rules otherwise. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 24, 09:21 AM, 8/24/2017