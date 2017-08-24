Police: No permit to block Gehat to Giv'at Shmuel

The police say a demonstration by disabled people, which has blocked southbound Highway 4 from the Geha Interchange to Giv'at Shmuel, is taking place without a permit.
The disabled are seeking more government assistance.
