09:18
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17

Police: No permit to block Gehat to Giv'at Shmuel

The police say a demonstration by disabled people, which has blocked southbound Highway 4 from the Geha Interchange to Giv'at Shmuel, is taking place without a permit.

The disabled are seeking more government assistance.

Last Briefs