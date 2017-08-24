Southbound Route 4 blocked from Geha to Givat Shmuel

Southbound Highway 4 has been blocked from the Geha Interchange to the Givat Shmuel Interchange, due to the protest of the disabled for more government assistance.
Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Southbound Highway 4 has been blocked from the Geha Interchange to the Givat Shmuel Interchange, due to the protest of the disabled for more government assistance.
Earlier, the highway was also blocked at the Morasha Interchange.
