08:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17

Southbound Route 4 blocked at Morasha Interchange

Disabled people have blocked access to southbound Highway 4 at the Morasha Interchange in their effort to get additional government assistance.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 5. The disruption is expected to last an hour.

Last Briefs