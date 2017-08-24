Disabled people have blocked access to southbound Highway 4 at the Morasha Interchange in their effort to get additional government assistance.
Traffic is being diverted to Highway 5. The disruption is expected to last an hour.
|
08:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Southbound Route 4 blocked at Morasha Interchange
