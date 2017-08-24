Non-orthodox orgs cancel conference call with Trump

Jewish organizations in the United States representing Conservative, Reform and Reconstructionist Judaism have canceled their participation in a conference call with President Donald Trump. The conversation, which is taking place ahead of the High Holy Days, has become a tradition since the time of President Barack Obama.

In a joint statement in which they announced their decision, the organizations said they had decided to cancel their participation because of the "lack of leadership" demonstrated by the president in his response to the protests in Charlottesville, Va. An organization of Orthodox rabbis has not signed the joint declaration, and it is not yet known if they will take part in the conference call.