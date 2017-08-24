07:35
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17

Zichron Ya'akov bank robber dies of wounds

A resident of Zichron Yaakov, who robbed a local bank branch in the moshava yesterday, has been pronounced dead at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera, from wounds suffered when he was shot by a policeman at his home.

Last Briefs