07:35
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Zichron Ya'akov bank robber dies of wounds
A resident of Zichron Yaakov, who robbed a local bank branch in the moshava yesterday, has been pronounced dead at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera, from wounds suffered when he was shot by a policeman at his home.
