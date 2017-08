07:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 US envoys to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas today Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, emissaries of United States President Donald Trump, will meet today with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in an effort to renew peace talks between the two sides.



Sources close to Abbas expressed pessimism yesterday about the success of American efforts and said they were not satisfied with the US administration's performance on the peace process.