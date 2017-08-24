The Israel Defense Forces, operating in conjunction with the Border Police in the city of Hevron seized about NIS 40,000 and a vehicle of similar value.
The cash and the money to pay for the vehicle came from terrorist arms deals.
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Terror funds, vehicle seized in Hevron
