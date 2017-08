05:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Brandeis University reopens after bomb threat Brandeis University reopened its campus on Wednesday, following an email bomb threat, JTA reports. The suburban Boston campus had closed on Wednesday morning after the university received the threat. People on campus were moved to a secure facility and anyone not on campus was told not to enter. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs