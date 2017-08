Legal sources are claiming that Manny Naftali, the former superintendent of the Prime Minister's Residence, has been referred to as a state witness in recent hearings against Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Channel 2 News reported on Wednesday evening.

Naftali last year won a lawsuit against the Netanyahus and was awarded 170,000 shekels (nearly $43,000) in compensation, after he complained of extensive verbal abuse by Netanyahu's wife.