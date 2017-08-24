U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet following the August congressional recess, the White House said on Wednesday.
The announcement came amid reports of a vicious feud between the two.
Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Trump to meet McConnell after August recess
