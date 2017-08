23:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Rotterdam: Rock concert cancelled over terror threat A rock concert in Rotterdam was cancelled on Wednesday evening due to a terror threat, Reuters reports. A bus with Spanish license plates and containing gas bottles was found near the concert hall where the concert was cancelled, the city's mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, later said. Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs