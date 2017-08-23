Golani Brigade honors fallen troops

The Golani Brigade held a memorial service for its fallen soldiers at the Golani Brigade memorial site next to Tiberias.

The ceremony, which was held in commemoration of the anniversary of the Six Day War and the 20th anniversary of the 1997 helicopter disaster, was lead by IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, Northern Command head Major General Yoel Strick, Commander of the Golani Brigade, Colonel Shlomi Binder, bereaved families, commanders and Golani soldiers both past and present.