21:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 3 men wounded in Umm el-Fahm gunfire Three men were injured from gunfire Wednesday evening in the northern Arab city of Umm el-Fahm. Paramedics are treating them at the scene, and they are in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs