20:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Former Netanyahu caretaker to be treated as state witness Channel 2 reported that former Netanyahu residence worker Meni Naftali is being treated as a state witness in the ongoing police investigation against Sara Netanyahu. According to reports, police will soon indict the Prime Minister's wife on suspicions of misappropriating public money for her personal use.