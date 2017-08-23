Israel Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin has accepted the recommendations of the investigative commitee looking into August's helicopter crash that killed Major Dudi Zohar, and has ordered the Apache squadron grounded until further notice.
Apache helicopter squadron to stay grounded
