20:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Palestinian weapons smuggling attempt foiled Border Police and the IDF Civil Administration foiled an attempt to smuggle 354 M-16 parts into the Palestinian village of Idna, near Hebron.