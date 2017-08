20:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Jerusalem man arrested for shoplifting from convenience store Security guards in a Jerusalem convenience store caught a man shoplifting on Kanfei Nesharim Street. The suspect attacked the guards, who detained him and phoned police. ► ◄ Last Briefs