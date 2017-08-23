Samsung rolled out the new Galaxy Note 8 smartphone Wednesday. The device boasts a larger 6.3-inch screen, a new stylus and a two sensor dual camera on the back. Samsung says that they hope to keep it under $1,000.
News BriefsElul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
Samsung rolls out new Galaxy Note 8
Samsung rolled out the new Galaxy Note 8 smartphone Wednesday. The device boasts a larger 6.3-inch screen, a new stylus and a two sensor dual camera on the back. Samsung says that they hope to keep it under $1,000.
