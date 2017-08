19:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 In about face, Egyptian Foreign Minister will meet with Kushner Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will end up meeting with Jared Kushner. The meeting had earlier been canceled in protest, after Washington announced the suspension of $95.7 million in aid to Egypt over the government's failure to advance human rights. ► ◄ Last Briefs