18:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Child hit by car in Elad, condition moderate A child was hit by a car Wednesday in the city of Elad. Paramedics evacuated him to the hospital, and is in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs