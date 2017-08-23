The Honenu legal aid organization has appealed to the police to stop Arab soccer games on the Temple Mount. "Playing soccer on the Temple Mount tramples the feelings of every believing Jew," the appeal read.

17:54
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
Appeal to police: Stop soccer games on Temple Mount
