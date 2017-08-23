Netanyahu: "Meeting with Putin serves Israel's interests'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Wednesday's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi strengthened Israel's security.

"This conversation will serve Israel's security" Netanyahu said. "We explained to President Putin and to his team our understanding and analysis of the situation and our policy, including intelligence that was unknown to him."

Netanyahu had met with Putin in an attempt to create new security arrangements over Syria. Israel is worried that the expected defeat of ISIS will leave Iran and Hezbollah on the border with Israel.