17:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Yaalon: "Putin does not want a nuclear Iran" Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon told 103FM that Russia does not want Iran to go nuclear. "I'm sure Putin does not trust the Iranians very much. I say this from my acquaintance with him in the past." Yaalon told the radio station. " Russia does not want a nuclear Iran."