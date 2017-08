17:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Miu Miu withdraws dress with yellow star The Italian Miu Miu fashion company has withdrawn a dress with a yellow star on it. The dress featuring a yellow star caused an outcry, with many people feeling that it disrespected the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs