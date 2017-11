17:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Turkey unhappy with Washington's support for Kurds Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis that Turkey is unhappy with US support for the Kurdish militia YPG. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 23, 05:25 PM, 8/23/2017