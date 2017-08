16:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Barcelona attackers stayed in Paris before attack The continuing investigation of last week's terror attack in Barcelona revealed that the attackers stayed in Paris two days before carrying out the deadly vehicular attack that killed 15. "We are trying to understand why they came to Paris and what they were doing in the area" said the French Minister of Interior. ► ◄ Last Briefs