16:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 High Court: Distributing 'Charlie Hebdo' newspaper legal The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Yisrael Beytenu political party did not violate campaigning laws when they distributed the French satire magazine 'Charlie Hebdo' ahead of the 2015 elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs