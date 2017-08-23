The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Yisrael Beytenu political party did not violate campaigning laws when they distributed the French satire magazine 'Charlie Hebdo' ahead of the 2015 elections.
|
16:32
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
High Court: Distributing 'Charlie Hebdo' newspaper legal
