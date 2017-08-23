16:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Malia Obama starts Harvard Former United States President Barack Obama's daughter Malia has started studying at Harvard University. The 19-year old had taken a gap year after graduating high school and starts the school year together with the class of 2021. ► ◄ Last Briefs