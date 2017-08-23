15:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Explosive device in Nahariya neutralized Police sappers neutralized an explosive device found next to a building in the northern city of Nahariya. Authorities think the bomb was of criminal nature and have opened an investigation. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 23, 03:56 PM, 8/23/2017