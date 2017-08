15:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17 Remains of missing journalist found Danish police announced that they have identified a headless torso washed up on the Copenhagen shore as belonging to Swedish journalist Kim Wall. She had last been seen boarding inventor Peter Madsen's submarine on August 10 for a story she was covering before vanishing without a trace. Madsen told police that he buried Wall at see after she died in an accident and faces charges of manslaughter. ► ◄ Last Briefs