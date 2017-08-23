Austrian soccer fan sent to prison over Nazi salute

An Austrian soccer fan has been given an 18-month prison sentence for a Hitler salute during a match, AFP reported on Tuesday.
The Nazi salute is contrary to Austria’s tough laws against Nazi glorification.
Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
