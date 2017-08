Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Tuesday met senior U.S. officials, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner, in Jeddah and discussed efforts to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported, citing the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Mohammed bin Salman also discussed ways to combat terrorist financing with Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, as well as U.S. negotiator Jason Greenblatt and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, SPA said.