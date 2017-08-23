Morocco arrests two suspects over Barcelona attack

Moroccan authorities have arrested two people suspected of links to the alleged perpetrators of the van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona last week, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Moroccan television channel.

One of the men, a 28-year-old detained in the Nador, close to the Spanish enclave of Melilla, lived for 12 years in Barcelona and is suspected of links to Islamic State (ISIS) and of plotting to attack the Spanish embassy in Rabat, the channel reported. It gave no details of the alleged plot.