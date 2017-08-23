Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he expects to visit Russia soon for meetings with the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He described Putin is the world's most popular leader and a "man of peace."
|
02:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
Venezuelan President to meet Putin
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he expects to visit Russia soon for meetings with the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He described Putin is the world's most popular leader and a "man of peace."
Last Briefs