00:45
News Briefs

  Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17

Soccer: Hapoel Be’er Sheva loses to Slovenia’s Maribor

Hapoel Be’er Sheva on Tuesday evening lost to Slovenia’s Maribor by a score of 1-0 in game 2 of the Champions League first playoff match.

Due to the loss, Hapoel was eliminated from the playoffs.

