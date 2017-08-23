Hapoel Be’er Sheva on Tuesday evening lost to Slovenia’s Maribor by a score of 1-0 in game 2 of the Champions League first playoff match.
Due to the loss, Hapoel was eliminated from the playoffs.
Elul 1, 5777 , 23/08/17
Soccer: Hapoel Be’er Sheva loses to Slovenia’s Maribor
