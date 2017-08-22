22:54 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 MKs Glick and Mualam-Rafaeli to ascend Temple Mount The heads of the Knesset's Temple Mount caucus, Yehuda Glick(Likud) and Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli(Jewish Home) are expected to ascend the Temple Mount Wednesday morning despite the prime minister's prohibition on Knesset members from ascending the mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs