The heads of the Knesset's Temple Mount caucus, Yehuda Glick(Likud) and Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli(Jewish Home) are expected to ascend the Temple Mount Wednesday morning despite the prime minister's prohibition on Knesset members from ascending the mount.
News BriefsAv 30, 5777 , 22/08/17
MKs Glick and Mualam-Rafaeli to ascend Temple Mount
