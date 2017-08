120 new immigrants arrived at Ben Gurion airport Tuesday, 40 of them schoolchildren who will begin their studies in the Israeli education system next week.

The immigrants came on a special flight organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews(IFCJ).

A number of the immigrants arrived from war-torn regions of the Eastern Ukraine.

The IFCJ has brought 4,879 immigrants from the Ukraine to Israel from 2014, and in all has independently brought 7,400 immigrants from 19 countries.