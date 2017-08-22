Sde Boaz residents furious over state response

Sde Boaz residents fumed over the state's response to the Supreme Court petition they submitted over four houses established in the outpost, located in Gush Etzion. The state said that it intends to demolish the houses.

The residents said that the houses were not on private land but rather on land slated to be declared state land and already in a 2005 report the land was supposed to be declared state land. The state should therefore be endeavoring to legislate the land and not to demolish the buildings.

