Crown Prince Bin Salman met Trump's advisors

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with US president's advisor Jared Kushner, Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, and Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell. At the meeting it was agreed that the sides would support the desire to establish a true and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians and to achieve security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond.

At the meeting the issue of ceasing all forms of support for terror and extremism was also discussed.



