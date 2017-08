21:29 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Police to return 10,000 dollars lost on no. 422 bus Police will return 10,000 dollars to a passenger who forgot them on a 422 bus. The money was found by the driver of the bus last Thursday.

► ◄ Last Briefs