21:15 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Smuggling of weapon parts to Palestinian village foiled Border Police and the Civil Administration foiled a smuggling of tens of weapon parts from Israel at the Ein Yael checkpoint in southern Jerusalem. The parts were intended to be brought to the village of Idna in the Hevron region.

