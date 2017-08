20:27 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 Av 30, 5777 , 22/08/17 UN Secretary-General to visit Israel next week UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Israel next week accompanied by Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. The secretary-general will land in Israel on Sunday for a 3-day visit in which he will meet the president, the prime minister and other senior officials and will visit Yad Vashem among other places. ► ◄ Last Briefs