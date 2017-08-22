Hilltop youths go to jail to protest 'abusive' orders

Tens of hilltop youth who have been given administrative orders to leave Judea and Samaria have decided to wilfully ignore these orders and go to jail in order to protest the indiscriminate orders.

Some of the youths were placed in house arreste, partial house arrest or removed from their homes. They were forbidden to contact other friends, despite the lack of trial or proof of their committing any crime.

Moshe Shachor, a grandson of Rabbi Dov Lior, said that he does not know why he received administrative orders and feels that the GSS is abusing him and his friends. Shachor and a number of friends decided to ignore the orders and go to jail.